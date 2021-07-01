Wisconsin sports fans have it all. Unlike other small rural-driven Midwestern states such as the Dakotas, Nebraska, and Iowa, we have professional sports teams in the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NFL.
And those teams—the Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers—have been contenders amid the New Yorks, Chicagos and Los Angeleses of the sports world.
In fact, we have a two-time defending NBA Most Valuable Player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 2018 MLB MVP in Christian Yelich and the 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers leading our Wisconsin professional teams.
Considering Wisconsin’s largest city of Milwaukee ranks 39th in the U.S. in population, Wisconsin sports fans should appreciate what our teams have accomplished.
But a closer look exposes some cracks in the three leading men and could mean future declines for all three teams.
Let’s begin with Antetokounmpo.
Then Bucks GM John Hammond and his assistant GM Jeff Weltman took then 18-year-old Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick of the 2013 draft. I doubt if more than a dozen Bucks fans even knew this young stringbean from Greece whose parents were Nigerian immigrants even was in the draft pool.
Five years later, Antetokounmpo built up his body and his game and was the NBA MVP.
In 2020, Antetokounmpo won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award. He joined Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan as the only players to win MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.
In December, Antetokounmpo eased fears throughout the Bucks nation when he signed a five-year “supermax” extension, which pays him $256 million over six seasons—five after this one.
He can opt out four seasons from now.
His annual salaries, starting next season, will be $39.3 million, $42.5 million, $45.6 million, $48.8 million and $52 million.
I am all for athletes getting whatever they can in salary. The only time I grimace is when the salary hurts the team. The Bucks’ owners can afford that money, so good for Giannis.
But at some point, the Bucks have to play more consistently.
They had the best regular-season records in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, the Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals to eventual champion Toronto.
That is acceptable.
Last year, they lost in the first round to Miami. With COVID-19 and playing in a bubble the final months of the season, that can be overlooked.
This season, they seemed to take the approach that the regular season didn’t matter much. The Bucks rested players and accepted the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Now they have a chance to go to the NBA Finals. All they have to do is beat No. 5 seed Atlanta.
With a chance to go up 3-1 and create the opportunity to clinch at home last night, the Bucks laid the clunker of all clunkers Tuesday night against a Hawks’ team that didn’t have their best player Trae Young.
There was no way the Bucks should have lost that game.
And Antetokounmpo got hurt. That’s not his fault.
The Bucks did come back Thursday night at home and took a 3-2 series lead with a 123-112 victory. They get another chance to put away the inferior Hawks on Saturday night in Atlanta.
The team still could win—and probably should win—the NBA title in a playoffs that has been watered down by injuries to key players.
Whether it is a new coach or the addition of a player who has played on a NBA championship team, Bucks have to find a killer instinct somewhere. That seems to be the only quality Antetokounmpo lacks, besides his tendency to shoot air balls on free throws.
Now on to Christian Yelich.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns executed the trade that appeared to make Milwaukee famous on Jan. 25, 2018.
He sent Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto to the Miami Marlins for Yelich.
Yelich hit .326 with 36 homers and 110 RBIs in 2018 to win the National League MVP honor.
In 2019, he hit .329 with 44 homers and 97 RBI in 130 games. He was the National League batting champion and nearly won the Triple Crown.
In March of 2020, Yelich signed a nine-year, $215 million contract extension.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit, baseball was delayed and when it restarted, a different Christian Yelich appeared.
In a shortened season, he hit .205 with 12 homers.
Midway through this season, Yelich—who missed the majority of April and May due to a bad back—is hitting .247 with five homers and 23 RBI.
There is an analytical statistic Wins Above Replacement (WAR). It uses various statistics to measure how valuable a player is compared to a replacement.
The bottom line is a player with a WAR rating of 8 or more is considered MVP material. A rating of 5 or more is an All-Star. A rating of 2 or more is a starter. A rating of 0-2 is a substitute.
Yelich’s WAR in 2018 was 7.3. In 2019, it was 7.0.
Last season it was 0.5. This year it is 1.0.
Yelich turns 30 on Dec. 5. After Thursday’s 7-2 win at Pittsburgh, he has struck out 56 times in 159 at-bats.
Starting next year, he will make $26 million a year for seven seasons.
Whether it is his back issues or other reasons—maybe the Brewers were tipping signals in 2018 and 2019?—the team has to figure out what has caused the slippage in production.
The Brewers are winning, so Yelich’s production is not a concern. But the team can’t afford to pay a .250 hitter $26 million a year for the next seven seasons.
And finally, we get to Aaron Rodgers.
First off, I fully expect Rodgers will take the first snap of the season when the Packers play at New Orleans in September.
And optimistic Packers fans can point out that second-year QB Jordan Love will get invaluable playing time during training camp and the exhibition games if Rodgers holds out.
Rodgers doesn’t need training camp. He wouldn’t take a exhibition game snap even if he shows up.
But his apparent dislike of team president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst is misguided.
The Packers have been to the last two NFC championship games. And it is in part the fault of Rodgers that they didn’t win.
He might believe he should have better receivers, but he led the NFL with 48 TD passes last year. Somebody caught those.
And it was because of Coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive scheme that Rodgers had the year he had last season.
When Rodgers signed his latest contract extension Aug. 29, 2018, he became the highest paid player in the NFL. He is now the fifth-highest paid QB. That is what happens in pro sports.
This season, at the age of 37, he will make $36.35 million. Next season, he is scheduled to make $39.85 million.
Gutekunst has provided him with a solid offensive line, an All-Pro running back and one of the league’s top receivers in Davante Adams.
The defense has improved and should be better.
The Packers are 1-4 in NFC championship games with Rodgers at quarterback.
Twice in the fourth quarter in last year’s NFC championship game against Tampa Bay, Rodgers and offense could have taken the lead after Jaire Alexander picked off Tom Brady and gave the Packers the ball in Bucs’ territory.
Rodgers could not get the ball in the end zone.
Rodgers still is an elite QB. But his play is not so good that he can call for the general manager to be fired.
Be happy that you have three MVPs playing here Wisconsin sports fans. Just don’t think they are invincible.