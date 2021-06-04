Chris McIntosh isn’t the only one in Wisconsin celebrating being named director of athletics at a state university.
Ryan Callahan, a 2000 graduate of Janesville Parker High, was named athletic director at UW-Whitewater on May 21. Callahan has been the interim director for the Warhawks program since May, 2019.
Callahan will assume the role of athletic director on July 1, 2021.
Callahan proved he deserved the athletics director job during his two years as the interim AD.
Projects that were planned or took place under his tenure include the building of the new tennis locker room and expansion project ($300,000), the Perkins Stadium turf replacement project that started last month ($979,000), and securing a $500,000 gift for women’s athletics and wrestling from an individual donor.
Callahan, who earned a BSE in elementary/middle school education and a minor in coaching in 2004 and an M.S. in curriculum and instruction in 2009, pitched for the Warhawk baseball team from 2001 and 2004.
He went on to play for the San Francisco Giants and the Minnesota Twins.
Callahan was inducted into the Warhawk Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
Knudsen has successful senior golf seasonMilton High graduate CheyAnn Knudsen finished her UW-Whitewater women’s golf career by helping the Warhawks win their fourth straight WIAC championship and reach the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship.
The Warhawks finished 12th at the national tournament.
Knudsen was a four-time first team All-WIAC selection.
She averaged an 80.9 in 14 rounds played during the spring, including a season-best 75 in the final round of the WIAC Championship.
Knudsen recorded four top-10 finishes in 2021, including three in the top five.
Knudsen, who is majored in elementary education with a 3.356 grade-point average, was selected as a UW-Whitewater Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete.
She was one of 37 UW-Whitewater athletes to earn the honor.
Porter qualifies for NCAA meetJanesville Parker graduate Ryann Porter has earned a spot in the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the triple jump.
The 2019 Parker graduate is a freshman at Indiana State.
Porter opened the triple jump in the East Preliminary meet at Jacksonsville, Florida, with a personal-best leap of 13.05 meters (42 feet, 9.75 inches), but that would not have qualified her for the national meet.
On her final jump, Porter traveled another career best distance of 13.12 meters (43-00.50)—which was the second best distance ever in Indiana State history and earned her the final qualifying spot.
Porter will compete at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, June 12 at 5:20 p.m. in Eugene, Oregon.
Porter completed her high school career by finishing second in the triple jump, seventh in the long jump, ninth in the 100-meter hurdles and running a leg of the Vikings’ 800 relay team that placed 11th at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 track and field meet.
Halverson, Luther win softball titleJanesville Craig High graduate Hannah Halverson finished her collegiate softball career on a high note.
Halverson, a shortstop on the Luther (Iowa) College squad, started all 45 games for the Norse. The senior hit .283, scored 30 runs, had 39 hits including nine doubles, two triples and two homers and had 20 RBI.
The Norse finished fourth in the regular season in the American Rivers Conference, but went 6-1 in the ARC Tournament to win the event for the eighth time.
Area graduates make noise in baseballJunior third baseman Sam Beers led a quartet of area high school graduates that earned All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference honors in baseball this spring.
Beers, a Milton High graduate, was named the Northern Division co-Position Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Beers batted .442 with seven homers, 46 RBI and 41 runs scored for Concordia University. Concordia finished 25-17.
Janesville Craig graduate Micah Overley earned first-team North Division honors.
The sophomore third baseman at the Milwaukee School of Engineering hit .333 with 31 runs scored and 24 RBI. The Raiders finished 18-16.
Evansville High graduate and Beers’ teammate Johannes Haakenson earned honorable mention honors.
Haakenson, a junior outfielder at Concordia, played in 34 games. He hit .364 with two homers, 45 runs scored and 26 RBI. He had 14 stolen bases.
Whitewater High graduate Cooper Pease, a freshman catcher, earned honorable mention at Wisconsin Lutheran.
Pease started 27 of the 29 games he played for the Warriors. He led Wisconsin Lutheran with a .330 batting average and a .410 on-base percentage. He had 34 hits, including a team-leading eight doubles and two triples. He scored 25 runs and had 15 RBI.
Defensively, Pease threw out seven runners attempting to steal and had 172 putouts.