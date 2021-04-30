Janesville Parker took an early 9-0 lead and defeated Beloit Memorial 10-2 in a Big Eight Conference baseball game Thursday afternoon.
The visiting Vikings defeated the Purple Knights twice this week to open the season. The game Thursday was delayed by lightning and rain.
Dylan King and Caleb Wilson each had two hits to pace the Vikings’ 10-hit attack. King and Tayelin Sihabouth each doubled in the game.
Tre Miller and Sihabouth each drove in two runs.
The Vikings play Madison Memorial at 5 p.m. Monday at Riverside Park. The two teams play at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday.
PARKER 10, BELOIT 2
Janesville Parker;351;010;0—10;10;0
Beloit Memorial;001;100;0—2;2;3
Parker pitchers: Dylan King, Caleb Wilson (4).
Parker leading hitters—Dylan King 2x5, Sam O’Leary 2x3.
2B—King, Tayelin Sihabouth.
SO—King 5, Wilson 7. BB—King 1, Wilson 3.