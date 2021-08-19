Sorry, an error occurred.
Larry and Amy Holterman planned to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an Alaskan cruise with their family this year. The cruise has been rescheduled for next year because of the pandemic.
The couple met in high school in Union Grove. They married Sept. 4, 1971, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in St. Martin's.
Larry retired from U.S. Department of Agriculture meat and poultry inspection after 34 years. Amy retired from Prent after 31 years.
Their family includes Dave and Joni Holterman of Milton, and Dan and Amber Holterman of Janesville. They also have five grandchildren.
