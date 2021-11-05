Sorry, an error occurred.
FIRST TEAM
Andi Spies, so., RS/S, Fort Atkinson; Jordan Karlen, sr., S, Milton; Summer Grigg, so., OH, Waunakee; Maryann Gudenkauf, sr., MB, Watertown; Ally Saleh, jr., OH, Waunakee; Kaitlyn Jordan, sr., MH, DeForest; Annie Tangeman, sr., MH, Stoughton.
Player of the Year: Andi Spies, so., Fort Atkinson.
SECOND TEAM
Kylie Wittnebel, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Brooklyn Tortorice, so., MH, Monona Grove; Reece Yocum, sr., OH, DeForest; Callie Krause, sr., S, Fort Atkinson; Abby Walsh, jr., MB, Watertown; Halle Runez, sr., L, DeForest; Grace Grogan, sr., M, Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lelia Ashley, sr., S, Beaver Dam; Ginny Bryant, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Hope Heagney, sr., MB, Fort Atkinson; Alyssa Heagney, jr., DS/OH, Fort Atkinson; Gwen Baker, so., MB, Milton; Grace Schnell, sr., MB, Milton; Noelle Washkoviak, sr., LS/L, Milton; Jada Braun, sr., S, Monona Grove; Amelia Albers, jr., L, Stoughton; Payton Roets, jr., S, Watertown; Allie Mack, sr., S, Waunakee; Evelyn Seignarack, sr., L/DS, Waunakee.
