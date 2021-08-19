FORT ATKINSON
The Fort Atkinson football team was able to get a 1,268-day-old monkey off its back last season.
A two-year losing streak ended in the Blackhawks’ season opener against Milton. For the first time in a while, the Blackhawks come into a season knowing how to win.
“We know how to do it, we know we can do it,” Fort head coach Nick Nelson said. “Now we just have to figure out how to do it each week. The big thing is making sure we stay focused one week at a time. If we start looking too much in the past or too far in the future we’re going to lose the task at hand.”
Fort Atkinson had a couple of games canceled last season — which was played in the springtime — because of COVID-19 protocols. Still, the Blackhawks ended their year with a 2-1 record, the team’s first winning season since 2016.
The winning could extend to this season as the Blackhawks bring back the largest senior class that Nelson has seen in his four years on the Fort Atkinson staff.
“It’s a group of guys (seniors) that lean on each other,” Nelson said. “They have great leadership qualities, which makes it easier for the younger players to get on board. Once they learned how to win — that was a big thing for us.”
Speaking of leaders, Fort brings back its starting quarterback from last season in senior Carson Baker. The signalcaller completed 50 percent of his passes last season (18-36) while throwing no interceptions.
“Carson Baker is a steady leader at quarterback for us,” Nelson said. “He makes all the right decisions.”
Baker’s go-to handoff in the backfield last season was Alec Courtier. The now-senior rushed for 219 yards on 47 attempts, scoring four times.
“Alec Courtier led our team last spring in rushing,” Nelson said. “He’s definitely a workhorse for us. We want to give him the carries.”
Cade Cosson and Evan Dudzek also look to take some pressure off Courtier as the pair will also be in the backfield mix.
Cosson led the Blackhawks in yards per carry last season with a clip of 10.7 an attempt. Dudzek ended the year with 66 yards on 12 carries.
Courtier, Cosson and Dudzek will have the luxury to run behind senior tackle Drew Evans. The shot put state qualifier certainly seems to have the mix of size, strength and mobility to make him a standout on the offensive line.
“On offense, teams are going to notice Drew Evans, right away, he’s a tackle for us,” Nelson said. “He’s a big, strong kid.”
One of Baker’s go-to targets on offense this season should be wide receiver Ryan Acosta. The senior saw limited passes go his way last season but could be in for a breakout this year.
“Ryan Acosta is about as dynamic as a receiver that I’ve ever coached in high school,” Nelson said. “He certainly has the potential to make plays.”
The Fort defense was a big part of ending the team’s losing streak — giving up just seven points to Milton — and should continue to make an impact this season.
It starts up front with senior Sheldon Burnett.
“Sheldon Burnett is a heck of a d-lineman,” Nelson said. “He just looks so smooth and effortless when he’s out there.”
The Blackhawks bring back their entire secondary, including standout corners Jacob Ashland and Mason Brandl.
“They make quarterbacks' jobs very difficult if they are trying to complete passes on them,” Nelson said.
After battling in the Badger South throughout the years, the Blackhawks move into the Badger Small this season.
The Conference includes former Badger South members Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove and Stoughton, and the new faces of Mount Horeb, Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie.
“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be competitive,” Nelson said. “This is a good conference with a lot of really good players and coaches. We know as a coaching staff we’re going to have to prepare really hard every weekend to make sure we have a plan in place so our kids can go out and compete as best as they can.”
In Nelson’s first season as head coach, Fort Atkinson was finally able to piece together a winning season last spring. The Blackhawks will look to keep things going this fall.
“Fort Atkinson has a great culture,” Nelson said. “We got tough kids. We got kids that are competitive and that are willing to fight.”