JANESVILLE

A sex offender is relocating to the Jesse Crawford Recovery Center, 4544 E. Highway 14, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release that quotes information from the Department of Corrections.

The release does not say when James A. Corning will relocate to the center. The Department of Corrections did not immediately have that information Wednesday.

The state sex offender registry stated he is already at the facility in room No. 5.

Corning was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on March 27, 2016, according to the release.

Corning is forbidden to contact minors or his victims, patronize places where alcohol is sold, or consume alcohol or drugs. He must cooperate with GPS monitoring and have no activities in the community without approval of his supervising agent.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse