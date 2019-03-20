JANESVILLE

A sex offender is relocating to the Jesse Crawford Recovery Center, 4544 E. Highway 14, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release that quotes information from the Department of Corrections.

The release does not say when James A. Corning will relocate to the center. The Department of Corrections did not immediately have that information Wednesday.

The state sex offender registry stated he is already at the facility in room No. 5.

Corning was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on March 27, 2016, according to the release.

Corning is forbidden to contact minors or his victims, patronize places where alcohol is sold, or consume alcohol or drugs. He must cooperate with GPS monitoring and have no activities in the community without approval of his supervising agent.