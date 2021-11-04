GREEN BAY
Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback and is playing his keister off this year. If he’s open to a contract extension next offseason, the Green Bay Packers should do it.
Also, here’s hoping he’s feeling OK and on his way to a swift recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. It is a dangerous virus.
But the fact that Rodgers is unvaccinated, as Tom Silverstein of PackersNews.com confirmed Wednesday, is absolutely mind-blowing.
Elite quarterbacks are the CEOs of their locker rooms and indispensable to their teams’ success. In that leadership position, with teammates and entire organizations relying so heavily on them, how can they skip vaccination in good conscience?
This goes for not only Rodgers, but the other unvaccinated starting quarterbacks in the league—reportedly including Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz.
Rodgers deservedly gets huge credit for the Packers’ success in his time as their starter. He’s the biggest reason they’ve been a perennial Super Bowl contender since 2010. That is indisputable.
But with that credit, and the enormous salary that goes with it, comes extra responsibility. Especially for a player who preaches team and locker-room brotherhood. That includes not self-servingly hiding behind “personal choices” when obligated to take a vaccine that has been proven safe and effective during a worldwide health crisis.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the unvaccinated are eight times more likely to contract COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated. Eight times more likely. There’s a pretty good chance being vaccinated would have spared Rodgers and the Packers this mess.
One out of 100,000 people suffer long-term side effects from vaccines. The rate of long-term side effects for those who contract COVID-19 is much, much higher.
If Rodgers has legitimate medical issues, the league can exempt him from unvaccinated player protocols. In fact, it sounds as if Rodgers made such a petition. The NFL Network reported he received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels, but his appeal for exemption was denied.
Rodgers knew the COVID-19 rules going into the season. It was made clear that unvaccinated players are far more likely than the vaccinated to miss time because of COVID-19. He had a choice—an easy one, really, when weighing the risks and rewards—and now his teammates and franchise must pay the price because he abdicated his leadership responsibilities.
Because he’s unvaccinated, Rodgers has to isolate for at least 10 days. If vaccinated, he could have returned any time after two negative tests 24 hours apart.
Rodgers tested positive Wednesday morning, so the soonest he can return to the Packers is the day before their home game next weekend against Seattle. He’ll definitely miss Sunday’s game against Kansas City—and even if he’s cleared to play against the Seahawks, he will not have practiced that entire week.
The absence is huge, with playoff seedings at stake for a 7-1 team with realistic Super Bowl ambitions. As one NFL scout put it on Tuesday: “This could be the difference between being the No. 1 seed and the No. 4.”
It’s also worth remembering that Rodgers’ unvaccinated status is an issue going forward unless he relents and takes the vaccine. Whereas vaccinated players don’t have to miss time because of a “close contact” with someone who has COVID-19, an unvaccinated player must quarantine for five days. What if Rodgers has a close contact a couple of days before a playoff game? That would be a catastrophe.
With all that in mind, I just don’t see how Rodgers and the other starting quarterbacks in the league can in good conscience skip the vaccine. Their teammates and franchises rely on them. That’s why these guys have by far the highest salary in the building. With vaccination risks ridiculously low and the professional stakes incredibly high, how do you stay unvaccinated?
Rodgers also tried to sneak his status past everyone, even if his teammates obviously knew. When asked in training camp whether he’d been vaccinated, he answered, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” He knows he was seemingly confirming vaccination, and he decided he wouldn’t mask up for in-person press conferences even though league rules require it for the unvaccinated. How did he do all that with a straight face?
After the drama of the offseason and the Packers’ horrendous loss to New Orleans in the opener, plenty of people questioned Rodgers’ commitment to his team. Safe to say that after the Week One wake-up call, he has buried those questions on the field.
The play that stands out most from the Packers’ win at Arizona last week wasn’t Rasul Douglas’ game-saving interception. It was Rodgers’ failed attempt to run the ball in from the 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter. He sacrificed life and limb by lowering his shoulder with the game on the line and paid by taking a big hit. It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything like that.
Though he was dropped at the 1, he proved the depth of his commitment to win while on the field.
But how do you square his risking all for teammates on the field with his unwillingness to take an infinitesimal risk for them off of it? That he’s not vaccinated is mind-boggling.
Pete Dougherty is a reporter for PackersNews.com and the Green Bay Press-Gazette.