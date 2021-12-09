Lewis Hamilton entered Yas Marina Circuit chasing history Thursday dressed head-to-toe in purple with a graffiti-styled expletive scrawled across the back of his sweater.
Asked if he was sending a message, the seven-time champion claimed he was unaware what it said until he was getting dressed. Pure coincidence, Hamilton said, but it sure looked as if he was ready for the finale of his title fight with Max Verstappen.
Both drivers had spent the last three days relaxing in Dubai before making their way 75 minutes south for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the championship will be settled Sunday.
They are tied in the standings—the first time since 1974 the title contenders entered the deciding race equal in points—and the championship battle this season has been the most dramatic in at least a decade.
Verstappen, just 24 years old, is trying to become the first Dutch world champion. He had a pretty decent hold on the title until last month, when Hamilton reeled off three consecutive victories to cut all 19 points off Verstappen’s lead in three action-packed races against his new rival.
Hamilton now has a record eighth F1 title in reach. The only Black driver in the global series can break his tie with Michael Schumacher by finishing ahead of Verstappen on the 16-turn, 5.28-kilometer (3.28 miles) track.