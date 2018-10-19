MADISON
Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers on Friday drew clear lines on matters of immigration, the state’s tax burden and whether the state’s schools and roads are receiving enough state money to support the residents that use them.
Walker and Evers, the state’s schools superintendent, battled on stage in their first televised debate that competed with a crucial game for the Milwaukee Brewers in their pursuit of a National League Championship.
With two weeks to go before the Nov. 6 election and tied in the polls, Evers and Walker sought to gain ground—the debate was a chance for each candidate to persuade voters who might still be undecided.
On taxes, Walker again argued Evers would be reckless in increases, again arguing he might raise the gas tax by $1.
“Holy mackerel is what I say,” Evers said in response. “A dollar a gallon is ridiculous. It’s never gonna happen.”
Walker’s latest campaign strategy has focused on taxes, with television ads blasting Evers for his proposal to eliminate a tax credit for agriculture producers and manufacturers and not providing more details on what kind of increase in the gas tax Evers might seek.
Evers has proposed instead a 10 percent tax cut for middle-class residents.
On health care, Walker defended his decision to join a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act by saying the state “can protect people with pre-existing conditions without protecting the failure that is Obamacare.”
Evers again called to remove Wisconsin’s participation from the lawsuit in an effort to ensure coverage of pre-existing conditions is maintained.
On immigration, Evers said he supports allowing undocumented workers to obtain state driver’s licenses to get to and from work and providing in-state tuition for so-called Dreamers, or undocumented students who came to the country with their parents.
Walker repeatedly said “we are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws,” and did not say he would favor either proposal.
Walker and Evers’ second debate will be at 6 p.m. Friday.
