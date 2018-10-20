MADISON
The race for Wisconsin attorney general hasn’t gotten a lot of attention—given all the ads and coverage of the races for governor and U.S. Senate.
But recent ads from incumbent Republican Brad Schimel, Democratic challenger Josh Kaul and their allies, plus a flurry of debates, are allowing voters to know the candidates better.
One of the themes of Kaul’s challenge is that Schimel, a former Waukesha County district attorney, is too partisan. Schimel labels Kaul, a former federal prosecutor out of state, as somebody without the right experience.
One of Kaul’s targets is Schimel’s creation of the office of solicitor general. Kaul said in one recent debate that he’d keep the solicitor general at the Department of Justice if elected but would re-direct some resources and take a different approach toward using the office.
Schimel, meanwhile, called the office a “wild success” and said it’s undefeated in court cases.
During a debate organized by the Milwaukee Rotary Club and the Milwaukee Press Club, Kaul said having the office makes sense because it identifies a DOJ employee as the chief appellate attorney.
Still, Kaul said he would have several criteria for challenging federal laws and policies, and the policy would have to harm Wisconsinites and be unconstitutional. He faulted Schimel, saying the incumbent’s use of the office falls short on the first point, including lawsuits to challenge environmental protections and the Affordable Care Act, which he said could end protections for those people with pre-existing conditions.
Kaul said he also would move some positions from the office to criminal litigation. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the office is authorized to have a solicitor general, three deputies and support staff. The office’s budget for 2016-17 was $790,300.
“I don’t think that serves the interest of Wisconsinites,” Kaul said of Schimel’s focus with the office. “I think we have more resources in the solicitor general’s office than we need.”
Schimel, though, noted the office includes two former U.S. Supreme Court clerks and two others who clerked in the federal appeals courts. He said they “led the charge” against the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, adding the U.S. Supreme Court issued an injunction to cease enforcement of the regulation just based on briefs submitted to the justices.
He agreed with Kaul that the office should be used to challenge unconstitutional actions, arguing the Clean Power Plan would have costs thousands of manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.
One audience member asked about climate change and the role of the AG’s office.
Schimel began his response saying, “I believe the climate is ever-changing, yes. To what degree human beings influence that, I’m not a scientist,” prompting some laughs from the crowd.
Kaul countered he’s not a scientist, but he “believes in science” and the consensus is climate change is affected by humans and the state needs an AG who “is going to acknowledge that.”
The Capitol Report is written by editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse