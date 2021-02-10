Days after it became clear that Joe Biden had won the 2020 election, Sen. Ron Johnson was asked by a reporter if he would congratulate Joe Biden on his win.
“Nothing to congratulate him for,” was Johnson’s snarky reply. A month later, Johnson used his platform as the chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee to broadcast conspiracy theories about the election. And, in early January, Johnson announced his intention to vote against certification of the Electoral College votes, a plan interrupted by a violent mob of right-wing militants attacking the Capitol, incited by then-President Donald Trump.
Johnson has been a leader in lying to the very people he claims to represent, stirring up anger and fear among his and the president’s supporters.
He knowingly repeated lies about the election, and the militants who stormed the Capitol took him at his word. Wisconsinites are furious, and Sen. Johnson is at a crossroads: vote to convict the president in his impeachment trial or heed the calls for his resignation.
Rebukes of Johnson have swept through Wisconsin’s op-ed pages, including Johnson’s very first endorser in 2010. The editorial boards of the Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel rightfully criticized Sen. Johnson and his in-state co-conspirators, Rep. Tom Tiffany and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who were prepared to throw out our votes in Wisconsin’s presidential election. Residents from around the state have written letters to the editor to express their distaste for their senior senator. Thousands have signed petitions calling for Johnson’s removal.
Johnson has a chance this week to repair some of the damage he has caused to our democracy. He must vote to convict Trump for the offense of inciting an attack on the Capitol. He must also tell Trump’s supporters that President Biden won fair and square and that the lies he and others told about the election were just that—lies.
In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, unity is needed. We need unity based around accountability, justice and the preservation of our sacred norms surrounding the peaceful transfer of power.
Sen. Johnson should make the patriotic choice to hold Trump and his accomplices accountable and stand up for American democracy. With five dead, the transition to the Biden administration can tragically no longer be categorized a peaceful transfer of power. Those responsible for the attack need to be held accountable to ensure that a precedent of violence is not set in our country.
If Sen. Johnson will not fulfill his oath of office and vote to protect our democracy, there is only one option left: his resignation. Johnson swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” If he cannot fulfill that duty, he has no business governing in our name.
Trump’s actions were a threat to our democratic values and the rule of law. We must remove from office all those who protect Trump over our Constitution and our democracy. Only then can we deliver a better future, where democracy means liberty and justice for all—with no exceptions.