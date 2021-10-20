GREEN BAY
As long as Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback, the Green Bay Packers are likely not going to lead the NFL in rushing.
The highest they’ve ranked during his 13 previous seasons was seventh in 2013.
Last year, they finished 120 yards shy of matching that spot, which can only be considered progress. Because the older a quarterback gets, the more he needs help from others.
Rodgers can throw it 45.7% of the time to receiver Davante Adams if he wants—that’s what he did against Cincinnati—but as time goes on, his best friends this season may turn out to Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon and Kylin Hill.
The last three games, the offense has looked more like coach Matt LaFleur’s preferred attack: Make the opposition defend the run first and then let your quarterback punish them.
There has been no better example of how this successful philosophy looks than the Packers’ 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Rodgers may still own the Bears—he definitely said so Sunday—but he has some pretty good silent partners in the five offensive linemen in front of him and three running backs behind him. Even though the Bears paid considerable attention to the Packers’ running game, Jones and Dillon combined for 135 yards on 24 carries.
The game shifted when LaFleur and his staff decided they needed to abandon some of the zone runs they had in the game plan and counter the eight-man fronts the Bears showed with some atypical “gap-scheme” plays.
The coaches had prepared the offense for a sprinkling of those plays—gap-scheme runs that feature pulling linemen or tight ends are referred to as “power plays.”
But when the Bears loaded up the box with an extra safety and kept sending their pass-rushing linebackers, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, up the field to sack Rodgers, he and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich countered.
“It comes down to your players, and we feel good with whatever we ask those guys to do in terms of outside zone, inside zone, gap scheme,” LaFleur said.
“Sometimes you’ve got to adjust to how they’re playing in a game. There were some things that Chicago did that we didn’t necessarily anticipate or that they hadn’t shown and that’s just part of the adjustments that you make each and every week.”
The run improvement couldn’t have come at a better time. Though center Josh Myers injured his knee against the Bears and will be out several weeks, Lucas Patrick played exceptionally at center and Elgton Jenkins played the entire game after sitting out three with an ankle injury.