Alexander Rossi white-knuckled a Honda Ridgeline through the dark and the fog, off-roading along Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula at 100 mph. Insanity, it sounds like, especially for a driver who already had a pair of close calls in both of his previous appearances in the Baja 100.
Rossi nearly had a head-on collision with an SUV and still finished second in his 2018 debut in the prestigious off-road adventure. The next year, Rossi botched a 90-degree turn and rolled his truck into a ditch.
Yet there he was last week, trusting a navigator and the GPS system to get him over bumps and jumps in the dark of night while also avoiding spectators camped along the route.
At sunrise, Rossi’s clear visor for night driving was worthless and he raced the next 80 miles with one hand shielding his eyes from the light.
The payoff was worth it: Rossi’s team won its class by more than three hours in a race that spanned more than 23 hours and stretched 1,226-miles from Ensenada to La Paz.
“My main motivation was, you know, I crashed in 2019, rolled off a cliff. It was a big hit. It was a big scare for my navigator and my co-driver and it shook us up a little bit,” Rossi said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
“I didn’t want to go out, end my time at Baja, on that kind of note. It was really important to get back on the horse.”
The Baja win gave Rossi victories to bookend 2021. He opened the year on the winning Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car team and closed it at Baja with a class win in one of the most prestigious off-road races in the world—one Rossi argued is “the most dangerous thing you can do in motorsports.”
Rossi, the 2016 winner of the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, now has a trio of trophies from three of North America’s most prestigious races.
A week before Baja, he was part of the Wayne Taylor Racing sports car team that lost the IMSA championship in a battle that came down to the final turn of a 10-hour race.
Not a bad way for Rossi to close the season as he heads into the final year of his current IndyCar contract at Andretti Autosport. The team has been overhauled ahead of 2022—Romain Grosjean and rookie Devlin De Francesco replaced Andretti stalwarts Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe—and Rossi said his No. 27 team is actively hiring because he’s already lost three mechanics this offseason and he might lose a fourth.
Rossi has a 37-race IndyCar losing streak dating to 2019. But he believes he was about even at the end of this season with teammate Colton Herta, who won three races, including the last two of the year.