GREEN BAY
General manager Brian Gutekunst surprised many a draft pundit when he selected Ohio State center Josh Myers ahead of Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey as the No. 62 overall pick of this year’s NFL draft.
We can’t comment on how Humphrey is playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, who took him one pick later at No. 63. But judging by the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game against Houston on Saturday night, Myers looks like an NFL-ready starter.
The general draftnik consensus, if there is such a thing, was that Humphrey was the best center prospect this year and rated above Alabama’s Landon Dickerson, whose draft grade varied because of his problematic injury history.
Yet Dickerson was the first center taken, to Philadelphia at No. 37 overall, and the Packers made Myers the second center off the board. It will take a couple years to know whether the Packers or Chiefs came out better, but any concerns about Myers’ height (6-feet-5) look unfounded.
When a center is that tall, there are natural questions about whether he can dig out lower-to-the-ground nose tackles and three-techniques in the run game, and whether powerful inside rushers will get underneath him and push him back like he’s on skates in pass protection.
Myers played only 15 snaps against Houston, so it’s hardly a huge sample of plays to go on, but in that short time he looked more like a second- or third-year pro than a rookie. In fact, he appears athletic enough to be an NFL guard as well. The Packers thought enough of his play to get him off the field after three offensive series to minimize his injury risk. They’re clearly satisfied 2½ weeks into camp that he’s their starter.
The two things that stood out about Myers against the Texans were his quickness and hands placement.
At his size (6-5, 310) Myers is not going to be as quick as a good smaller lineman, but he looked plenty quick and athletic enough. That most obviously showed on Kylin Hill’s 22-yard touchdown off a screen pass early in the second quarter. The biggest problem tall linemen have in space is breaking down and actually hitting a moving target when they try to block in space. Myers (No. 71) didn’t have any issues getting his hands on 263-pound defensive end Jonathan Greenard and pushing him out of Hill’s pathway to the corner of the end zone.
Myers also showed an effective initial strike with his off-hand after snapping the ball. At times Myers did probably play a little too high, but his initial punch and athleticism were good enough that he didn’t get pushed around.
The proof of whether Myers was a good pick will come over the longer haul. But early signs suggest Packers GM Brian Gutekunst did just fine with this one.
One Packers draft pick about whom the general scouting consensus appears to be right is fifth-round defensive lineman T.J. Slaton.
Slaton is a massive man (6-4, 330) who has the power and size to gum up the middle of the line. But the consistency issues scouts dinged him on showed up Saturday night as the game went along.
To be fair, Slaton played 46 snaps, which is way more than he’ll ever play this season unless multiple injuries hit the Packers’ defensive line.
If he contributes regularly as a rookie, he’ll more likely be a 10- to 20-snap guy who plays on early downs.
Extra points
- The door is still open for Ben Braden to beat out Jon Runyan for the starting job at left guard. Runyan got the start against the Texans, but it’s too close to call at this point.
Braden, who is four years older and has been in the NFL longer than Runyan, is the stronger of the two in the upper body. For whatever strength gains the second-year pro Runyan made in the offseason, he still has a way to go. On a run play to Runyan’s side late in the first quarter, former Packers linebacker Joe Thomas, who is 233 pounds, ran through Runyan and put the guard on the ground on his way to dropping Hill for a two-yard loss.
Saturday night showed why the Packers signed backup tackle Dennis Kelly at the start of training camp for a $250,000 bonus and $1.35 million in total pay. It’s looking like massive Yosh Nijman (6-7, 314) isn’t quite quick enough to be the No. 3 tackle. Nijman shows some power and has heavy hands as a run blocker, but he was beaten cleanly on an outside rush by Greenard on the strip sack of Jordan Love late in the second quarter.