GREEN BAY
In a nonpandemic world, Aaron Rodgers would have spent roughly 20 minutes speaking with reporters Wednesday, his typical day to hold court during game week.
Rodgers is a man of routine, never straying too far from the script unless it is on the field, where his improvisation has maddened defensive coordinators for more than a decade. It must have felt bizarre when the Green Bay Packers quarterback reported for work Wednesday morning, only to be sent home at roughly 8:30 a.m. because of a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs, giving backup Jordan Love his first career start.
His absence Wednesday meant a scramble at the media podium, Rodgers’ next public appearance postponed indefinitely. There will come a time when the three-time MVP speaks again, however. And Rodgers will have plenty of explaining to do when that time comes.
In particular, Rodgers will need to answer for a little improvisation from the podium Aug. 26, when the Packers were concluding training camp. Rodgers was asked that day specifically whether he was vaccinated for COVID-19, a simple, yes-or-no question.
“Yeah,” Rodgers said, “I have been immunized.”
It was strange phrasing to a direct question. After Rodgers’ positive test, a source confirmed to PackersNews on Wednesday the quarterback is unvaccinated. An NFL Network report stated Rodgers previously sought and was denied an exemption from the league’s and NFLPA’s agreed-upon COVID-19 protocols because of his antibody levels.
Rodgers, according to the report, received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFLPA to review his status. A text Wednesday to Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, to confirm the report was unanswered.
LaFleur was asked if he thought Rodgers’ statement regarding his vaccination status, saying he was immunized, was misleading.
“That’s a great question for Aaron,” he said. “I’m not going to get into that.”
Because the league denied Rodgers’ request, he must sit a minimum of 10 days and also test negative twice with 24 hours between tests. He must also be asymptomatic before returning no earlier than Nov. 13. This would put his status for next week’s game against Seattle on Nov. 14 in question. Rodgers will be able to do virtual meetings but can’t practice.
If he were vaccinated, Rodgers’ absence could be limited to only one game instead of potentially two.
“I don’t think it’s a selfish decision,” Packers running back Aaron Jones said. “There’s guys across the league that are not vaccinated, and to say they’re not committed to their team, that’s not true. He’s our leader. Just like you said, he’s 100 percent committed to this team just like anybody else is in this locker room. Just because of status doesn’t mean you’re committed or uncommitted.”
Jones and defensive lineman Kenny Clark were the only players made available for interviews Wednesday. The team did not make Love available. Jones sat in the back of the meeting room Wednesday morning when LaFleur informed the team their starting quarterback would not play this week. He said his reaction was muted, and his location inside the meeting room made it difficult to gauge how teammates responded.
Clark acknowledged there was “shock” when he learned of Rodgers’ positive test.
“It was just crazy, man,” Clark said. “Gotta have that next-man-up mentality, but that’s the leader of our team. Yeah, it was just crazy news.”
If Rodgers doesn’t need to answer to his teammates, he might to the NFL.
LaFleur said he is “absolutely” confident his quarterback, as well as his entire team, has followed the NFL’s protocols for COVID-19 at the team’s Lambeau Field facility. The coach said there are cameras everywhere that are reviewed. The NFL has not reprimanded the Packers over any protocols, LaFleur said.
However, Rodgers has appeared at his weekly Wednesday news conference without a mask since training camp began. Other players who are not vaccinated, such as receiver Allen Lazard, have been made available for interviews only virtually on Zoom. According to the league’s protocols, players who are not vaccinated must wear a mask inside team facilities.
The league issued a statement Wednesday that it is “aware of the situation in Green Bay” and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers. Rodgers could be suspended up to four games and fined one week’s salary if found to be a repeat offender.
“I watch what these guys do,” LaFleur said. “I can only speak to our football space, but, yeah, absolutely. We’ve got cameras everywhere. I think our guys do an outstanding job with it, and it’s unfortunate. It’s not like this thing can’t happen to anybody. It’s happened to a lot of people outside of this building.”
LaFleur added: “It’s the time of the season, right? I know a lot of people even around Green Bay that are going through this right now, both vaxxed and unvaxxed.”
The Packers have had COVID-19 circulating their locker room for 10 days. Their problems began Oct. 25 when defensive coordinator Joe Barry and receiver Davante Adams tested positive for the virus. Lazard was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list as a close contact last week. He has since returned to practice, while the Packers are hoping Adams and Barry will return Thursday.
With coronavirus an issue, the Packers went ahead with their annual Halloween party last weekend. Rodgers, dressed as John Wick, was seen on social media not wearing a mask. On Tuesday, practice-squad quarterback Kurt Benkert was placed on the COVID-19 list. Rodgers, along with cornerback Isaac Yiadom, was placed on the list Wednesday.
It’s another thing Rodgers will have to answer for. Back in August, the quarterback revealed some of his thoughts on the vaccine.
“There’s a lot of conversation around it around the league,” Rodgers said, “and a lot of guys who have made statements, owners who’ve made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There’s guys who have been vaccinated and contracted COVID. So it’s an interesting issue. I think we’re going to see it played out the entire season.
“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with the testing schedule. I know talking to JC (Tretter), the (NFL) PA talked about testing every single day for everybody. The league, obviously, shot that down or didn’t want to do that. I don’t know if that was financially incentivized or whatnot. Yeah, it’ll be interesting to see what happens if the protocols change at some point.”