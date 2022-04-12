Affordable housing is a significant challenge for many in our community, particularly those who are cost- or severely cost-burdened.
Those two terms are defined as paying more than 30% or more than 50% of their income on housing. And Janesville has 6,595 families that are paying over 30% of their income on housing.
When the average 1-bedroom apartment in Janesville costs $1,113 per month, a household would need to make $21.40/hour full-time for the apartment to be considered affordable.
The Diversity Action Team of Rock County applauds the city’s recent tax-increment financing award requiring an employee “living wage” at Phelps Pet Products. This strategy addresses the challenge of supporting community families’ search for housing.
The leading cause of homelessness is a lack of affordable housing. As vacancy rates drop, homelessness increases. This hurts the entire community.
When there is pent-up demand, housing prices increase and squeeze lower-income earners out of the housing market.
Most residents applying to housing assistance programs are working, often at more than one job, and yet they’re unable to obtain safe and stable housing. Many have qualified for local assistance, but despite exhaustive searches, they are unable to find an affordable place to live. The competition for rental units continues to grow.
According to Wisconsin’s Statewide Action Plan for Homelessness, studies have estimated a communities’ yearly cost to be $30,000-$50,000 per person, for people experiencing chronic homelessness. The cost of providing permanent supportive housing would be only $20,000 per year for the same population.
The recent COVID-19 relief funds are providing additional help, but more awareness in our community is needed.
On any given night in Rock County, 300 to 400 individuals are on various waiting lists for housing. For many years, Janesville social service agency ECHO provided about 4,000 hotel nights per year, but in 2020 and 2021, that number rose to 9,000 hotel nights.
Our neighborhoods tend to be economically segregated. We need to open our eyes and hearts to what is happening in our community and be part of the solution. A way that we can all help is to support new housing initiatives in our community – share ideas and potential solutions.
On April 21, the DAT will host a virtual presentation on this topic. “Housing Assistance through COVID Relief: Taking a Closer Look at Rock County Communities’ Use of Federal and State Funds for Affordable Housing and Housing Services” runs from 6-7:30 and will feature Michael Basford, director of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness. He will provide a brief overview of the affordable housing crisis, federal, state and county/local funding opportunities and an update on the state-wide plan on homelessness.
The program will have representatives from Rock County and the cities of Beloit and Janesville to share what these communities are doing to assist. All are welcome and can register for this program at https://bit.ly/3iau76k.
Please come learn more about this issue and what our communities are doing.