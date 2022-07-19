Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson's impact and influence on Major League Baseball is still being felt 75 years later.

 Associated Press

The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history.

Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB’s diversity development programs.

