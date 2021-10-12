Jayden Reed has been a big part of Michigan State’s resurgence this year, returning two punts for touchdowns while also ranking among the Big Ten’s top receivers.
That double threat can be valuable to a team. But at Maryland and Michigan, it went much differently.
Dontay Demus and Ronnie Bell, two of the top receivers in the league, are out for the season after suffering injuries on special teams. Bell was hurt returning a punt in Michigan’s season opener, and Maryland lost Demus while he was running back a kickoff in a game earlier this month.
As much as teams want to have their most dynamic players return kicks, they also must consider the risk.
“The No. 1 thought is who can help us do the task at hand,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “And then there’s always going to be risk involved, and yet I know players want to play and guys want to be able to help the team in any way that they can.”
This year, Wisconsin’s main punt returner is Dean Engram, a backup cornerback. Wide receiver Devin Chandler, who does not have any receptions this season, returns kickoffs.
Other teams have put some of their top playmakers in return roles.
Nobody has to tell Michigan fans the kind of impact a player can make on special teams. Wide receiver Desmond Howard won a Heisman Trophy in part because of his contributions returning kicks. Defensive back Charles Woodson, another Heisman winner, did that too.
“The best players play positions,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “That’s the way it works.”
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker shares that philosophy when it comes to Reed.
“I’m not sure why anyone wouldn’t want to have him back there,” Tucker said earlier this season. “He can make plays back there and put us in good field position. He wants to be back there.”
There has been growing concern in recent years about the injury risk of kickoffs, to the point that a fair catch on a kickoff now puts the ball at the 25-yard line. Still, the temptation persists.
Nebraska has used starters at other positions to return kicks and punts, hoping for a game-changing play.
“Normally I would weigh it quite a bit. Right now, I want someone back there who is going to catch it and give us a chance to return it,” Frost said. “We’re fielding it right now. We need to make a play in the return game at some point. That would really help us.”