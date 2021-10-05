GREEN BAY
The Green Bay Packers’ most valuable player on offense against Pittsburgh on Sunday wasn’t Randall Cobb or A.J. Dillon. It was Billy Turner.
Turner is not your prototypical right tackle. He’s not a giant road-grader, he’s not a street fighter and he’s not the kind of mauler a lot of teams might prefer for that position.
But he understands angles, he moves his feet well—and if he’s not pushing defensive ends around, he at least walls them off without getting pushed back himself.
He was offensive MVP on Sunday because he essentially neutralized the NFL’s newly christened highest-paid defensive player, T.J. Watt.
If you didn’t know before turning on the game, you wouldn’t suspect that Watt is one of the game’s premier defensive players. Watt was such a nonfactor in this game that it’s no surprise coach Matt LaFleur said at his Monday news conference that Turner graded out highest among his offensive linemen.
“He had a great day,” LaFleur said.
And don’t let the stats fool you. Watt had two sacks in the game, but both were about as cheap as they come and hard to pin on Turner.
On the first, a third down on the Packers’ first possession of the second half, Watt tripped Rodgers as the quarterback climbed up the pocket. The officials originally penalized Watt for tripping, but then after discussing it they picked up the flag.
On the second, late in the fourth quarter, Rodgers ran a bootleg to his left and was pressured ran all over the place. He finally circled back to the other side of the field and eventually slid rather than risk getting hit or throwing an interception. Watt got the sack only because he was the nearest defender at that point. He never was involved in the play. But really, on pass after pass, Turner stayed between Watt and the quarterback and held his ground.
Turner also had a good game as a run blocker. On the Packers’ first third down of the game, a third-and-one, he cleared a cutback lane for Aaron Jones by walling off Cameron Hayward, a two-time All-Pro defensive lineman. Later, on first down of the Packers’ second possession, Turner threw the key down-block on defensive lineman Chris Wormley that opened a lane just off Turner’s backside for a seven-yard gain by Dillon.
Even on a nondescript looking play such as the final snap of the first quarter, Turner did his job on Watt. Dillon ran an outside zone to Watt’s side. Watt is a young, physical player, and this is the type of play he often blows up for no gain or a loss. But Turner walled Watt up and kept his feet moving so that Watt couldn’t shed him.
When Dillon cut upfield behind Turner, Watt dived and got a hand on him, but it wasn’t enough to stop Dillon from picking up a solid six yards—just the kind of gains teams are looking for from the run game.
When general manager Brian Gutekunst signed Turner as a free agent in 2019, it looked like he overpaid on a four-year deal that averages $7 million a season for a guy who’d started all of 14 games in his first four NFL seasons. But with performances like Sunday against Watt, it’s hard to say Turner is overpaid anymore.
Jones blocks well, too
Anybody who watches the Packers regularly can tell you what a dynamic player Aaron Jones is with the ball in his hands, and how good a receiver he is for a running back.
But an underappreciated part of his game is picking up blitzes. The fifth-year pro has become adept at that part of the game, too.
In the first quarter Sunday the Packers faced a third-and-3 that was ripe for a blitz to stop a drive that had moved to the Steelers’ 34. The Packers came out in an empty formation, meaning Jones lined up at receiver and no one was in the backfield as an extra protector. The Steelers lined up with six players on the line of scrimmage and sent five of them, including inside linebacker Devin Bush, who went unblocked and dropped Rodgers for a sack before the quarterback had a chance to do anything.
Fast forward to the start of the third quarter. On second-and-7 the Steelers again had six players on the line of scrimmage and blitzed inside linebacker Joe Schobert. This time Jones was in the backfield, and he stepped up and stoned Schobert. Rodgers looked like he wanted to take a deep shot on the play, but it wasn’t there, so he instead threw the ball away. But Jones’ stout blitz pickup gave Rodgers time to make that decision.
Then on the next play, third-and-7, the Steelers lined up Watt at right end, against left tackle Yosh Nijman, rather than his usual left end. Jones again was in the backfield and helped Nijman with a chip block that nullified Watt. Rodgers stood in the pocket and hit Cobb over the middle for a 25-yard gain that jump-started a touchdown drive.
Details like that count for a lot and help win games.
Alexander’s status in question
As the Packers awaited test results on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, LaFleur reserved judgment on the severity of his star cornerback’s injury.
Alexander exited Sunday’s game in the second half after colliding with running back Najee Harris on an open-field tackle. The impact stopped Harris from making first down on fourth-and-4. Alexander remained on the field in pain for several moments before being carted to the locker room and didn’t return.
LaFleur was unable to rule out any outcome with Alexander’s shoulder injury and said he expects to have an update today.
“Everything is kind of getting looked at right now,” LaFleur said.