A team with Janesville ties is about to traverse the U.S. by bike, for a cause.
The 9-day Race Across America (RAAM) starts Friday, June 18 in Oceanside, Calif. and ends in Annapolis, Md.
Janesville area natives Jaysen Jorgensen, Beth Millard, David Licary and Craig Lunaas call themselves the VelociRiders. They’ll ride day and night, stopping in rotation to eat and rest.
“I got into road biking about eight or nine years ago and I’ve been doing some long distance biking but this is the first time I’ve ever done something like this,” said Jorgensen, who started considering making the cross-county trek about 5 years ago.
“We took a long time to figure out if we wanted to attempt this and then you put together a team,” he said. “It turned out to be easier on the rider side than I thought it would be because I had nine people who agreed to it right away.”
Jorgensen ultimately pared the team down to four people. Just four months ago, Millard joined the team. The four-person team finished the Texas 500 Mile this past February, which was the first big race they did together. It was a nonstop 500 miler, which lasted 31 and a half-hours.
Jorgensen said the VelociRiders entered Race Across America as a relay team, but other competitors are choosing to go solo and they have 12 days to complete the race. Relay teams can be two to eight persons.
In the days prior to the race, Jorgensen began driving the course backwards. He started in Dodge City and drove to the starting line in Oceanside to get an idea of what the route was like.
The team name VelociRiders came from Jorgensen’s bike shop in Janesville, Velocity Multi-Sport & Cycling at 1327 N. Write Road.
The VelociRiders also have an 11 person support crew: Keith McGarvey, Russ Fortune, Tammy Peters, Jen Tison, Lisa Licary, Emilia Licary, Fred Blaser, Kirt Soukup and David Ringoen.
“For us to survive this is basically more than us because we just have to ride our bikes,” Jorgensen said. “But the support staff is the one doing everything for us. I don’t want that to be left out, just how much these people sacrifice for no pay and two weeks off work.”
The team is also getting support from multiple sponsors including Krueger Financial, Boomerang Home Rentals, Alewelt Concrete and more. Jorgensen said the team had to raise around $40,000 just to get out to California and start the race.
The team is also riding for multiple charities of their choice including Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
To follow the VelociRiders team on their journey, go to facebook.com /VelociRidersRAAM.