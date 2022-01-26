Igloos? The outdoor, weatherproof dome seem to be the latest craze for dining in or hanging out in. And the igloos at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa promised to allow us to socially distance and have a unique culinary experience. Intrigued, we headed over there on a bright Sunday afternoon to kick off the New Year.
Here in Wisconsin, with restaurant dining during COVID still a concern, our al fresco options are limited. I’m never warmed enough by outdoor propane heaters.
Grand Geneva has seven igloos, available for a $50 rental fee for 90 minutes. The trick is to get to your igloo on time and not feel rushed to eat and drink but to relax and enjoy the experience.
The Grand Geneva Resort and Spa is a sprawling complex with no sign indicating where the igloos might be. We didn’t mind driving through the beautiful snow-covered grounds, past the stables and the ski hill, but we were 15 minutes late getting to our 90-minute igloo and felt a little frenzied as we entered. Unless you are familiar with the resort, plan to arrive at least 10 minutes early to park and make your way to the igloos.
After a quick SOS phone call, we were redirected to the hotel’s main entrance. From there, a host guided us to the igloos, perched on Embers Terrace which provides gorgeous views of a snow covered landscape and private lake. The day we visited, right after a snowstorm, was sunny but cold and each igloo had its own space heater which made for comfortable dining.
The igloo menu is limited and a little confusing. The cocktails are ordered in bulk, with three different takes on holiday drinks at $70-$90 an order, and several other drinks ordered by carafe. It is definitely geared for group of partiers, which mid-day on a Sunday, we were not.
We solved the problem by ordering cocktails at the entrance bar. I chose something called a grandfather ($11), basically bourbon and amaretto with a luxardo cherry. It was quite nice. Helene had the thymely old fashioned ($15) with bourbon and a thyme herb syrup, also with that lovely luxardo cherry. Jennifer ordered a bloody mary, served in a tall glass with green olives and a pickle spear.
Once we settled into the igloo with our drinks, we got to work trying to figure out what to eat. We were hungry and on a time schedule, so being a little frantic we ordered almost everything on the menu. The burger and fries, which was about the only item that was more of a meal than a “shareable” was top-notch ($17). The burger was made to order, topped with bacon, aged cheddar and tomato jam on a brioche bun. It was one of the best we’ve sampled. The crispy fries were good, too.
We ended up really enjoying the diversity of appetizers. Everything was made in-house and we were surprised by how different each was. The lemongrass and chicken pot stickers ($15) had just the right amount of crunch after being dipped into a soy/lime sauce.
Jennifer’s favorite was the cauliflower tempura ($12). It was perfectly cooked, delicately battered, and coated in a light, sweet chili sauce garnished with sliced green onions.
The empanadas ($15) were beefy with manchego cheese and peppers. Finely chopped potatoes, onions and garlic were also encased in the fried dough. The potatoes gave the dish a buttery taste while the ground beef added an umami flavor. It was the chimichurri dipping sauce that brought it all together, with cilantro, parsley, oil, garlic and red pepper flakes to give it a spicy kick.
The citrus hummus ($13) had a delicate citrus flavor and while it was good, the other items outshined this one. It came with soft pita wedges and a nice assortment of vegetables, making it a healthy addition to our spread.
We didn’t need a dessert, but what sounds cozier than a big piece of homemade carrot cake ($12)? Topped with cream cheese icing and an anglaise sauce, the cake was perfection! Super moist with hints of ginger and cinnamon, it wasn’t too sweet, and it had a slightly caramelized edge. It went great with the coffee.
Overall, we had plenty of food, the view was spectacular and we were warm and comfy in our own little igloo. I think the 90-minute reservation worked out for us, although I could have sat there all afternoon. It would be lovely at night, with the festive twinkle lights strung throughout and a beautiful gas fire wall.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.