Judged solely by the outcomes of games over the final weeks of the season, the Milwaukee Brewers became victims of their own success, if that makes any sense.
They stormed through a three-game sweep in Cleveland in early September, building a 14-game lead in the NL Central with 18 games to play. The Brewers then seemed to take their foot off the gas, particularly from an offensive standpoint, and lost seven of their next nine games.
With a sense of urgency restored and playing a mistake-prone New York Mets team in the final home series of the season, the Brewers pulled off a three-game sweep to clinch the division, setting off a raucous celebration at American Family Field a week ago Sunday. And there was every reason to party for a team that pushed hard for so long.
That left the Brewers with a six-game trip to St. Louis and Los Angeles to end the regular season, with wins and losses meaning nothing in regard to their playoff standing. The Cardinals needed another win to clinch the second wild card in the NL, and notched it immediately before also easing off the pedal.
As it turned out, all that got the Dodgers was a wild-card crap shoot Wednesday against the Cardinals. Both head into that game with a full head of steam, for what’s that worth. The loser is done for the year.
The Brewers sit in the much better position of having a best-of-five NLDS against Atlanta beginning Friday at home. So, despite going 1-5 on the final trip and losing 10 of 14 overall since clinching a postseason berth on Sept. 18, the Brewers were in no mood to apologize for their rest-over-results approach.
For those panicking that the Brewers have no momentum heading into the playoffs, how much would you have with four off days before the NLDS begins? Even if you roared into the season finale with a long winning streak, that’s enough time to cool off the hottest of clubs.
In other words, all that matters at this point is how the Brewers play beginning Friday. If they do poorly, critics will say it was because they put the final week on cruise control, but the Brewers have a goal of playing deep into October, which means being healthy and strong.
“I think we came out of the (final) game in a good place,” said manager Craig Counsell, who made it clear he was putting the priority on health and rest on the last trip. “It’s time to look forward. It’s time to look to the incredible opportunity in front of us, the opportunity we’ve earned with 95 wins.
“I’m really proud of the group. It’s been a heck of a regular season. They’ve earned this and earned the fun that’s ahead of them. The goal of this thing is to win a division. That’s the goal for the season.
“We won it early and after that, there just wasn’t a lot for us to achieve as a group so some other things became more important, like becoming healthy as we went into the playoffs. I prioritized that and I don’t regret prioritizing that. I never will. We are healthy going into the playoffs. That’s what’s most important. I don’t see any other priority that trumps that.”
Starting pitching has been the strength of the team all season, and Counsell made sure his rotation is well rested entering the postseason, not worrying about possible rust. Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta had their final starts skipped completely. Cy Young Award candidate Corbin Burnes pitched only two innings Saturday night in his final tune-up.
The Brewers got first baseman Rowdy Tellez back from a knee injury to play the final two games against the Dodgers, and he looked strong at the plate, ripping a pair of doubles in the season finale.
“You go back to the day he was injured (in Cleveland), I don’t think we could have a better result as far as how the last four weeks went,” Counsell said. “The training staff did a great job with him.
“We got him enough at-bats where it’s clear that he’s comfortable in the box. He’s having good at-bats and has a feel for what he’s doing so that’s been a good result.”
Of the time that lies ahead before the first pitch is thrown Friday, second baseman Kolten Wong said, “It’s big for everyone to realize if you can get healthy in these four days, use it. Be smart about it, be proactive about it. Get your mind ready to go.
“The biggest thing we’re telling people is make sure all the distractions that are coming in—obviously the playoffs come and there are a lot of distractions—make sure you take care of that right away so when the games come there is nothing for you to think about. Let’s make sure with these four days that we use them correctly and get mentally and physically ready to go.”
So, worry if you must about the Brewers’ stumble to the finish line, at least in terms of wins and losses (4-10 in the last 14 games). But, to hear Counsell say it—and he’s been in the game for many years—it’s a waste of time with the opportunity that awaits the Brewers.
“Let’s not complain about a week where we had baseball games where we already knew we were going to the playoffs,” he said. “I guess you guys can if you want. I just don’t understand it.”