Refers for Sept. 26, 2022 Sep 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Westin Krause pulls down Middleton’s Bryce Falk during Friday's game at Monterey Stadium in Janesville. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tough sleddingCraig overpowered in Big Eight loss to imposing Middleton squad. Page A20Michels adjustsTim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor, said Friday he would back adding exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Page A6 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form