Refers for Sept. 20, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now New York Mets starter Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gunshot reportedSchool, police officials say liaison officer's gun accidentally discharged at Edison Middle School on Monday. Page A2Scherzer dominatesIn first start back from injury, Mets pitcher Max Scherzer threw six perfect innings vs. Brewers. Page A16 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Abandoned vehicle rule change would make it easier for city of Janesville to move homeless along Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI Four-car crash shuts down Highway 14 near Evansville Death notices for Sept. 16, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form