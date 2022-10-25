Refers for Oct. 26, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard is seen on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio - staff, AP A roll of ‘I voted early’ stickers sits at a polling station in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the first day to vote early in Wisconsin. Associated Press SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save School budgetsThe Janesville and Milton school districts plan to lower tax rates, but both face stagnant state funding levels in their budgets. Page A4Promotion in store?A few weeks into his tenure as Wisconsin’s interim head football coach, Jim Leonhard makes a strong case for getting the job full time. Page A24Polls openEarly voting began in Wisconsin on Tuesday and runs through Nov. 4 in Rock County. Page A8 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form