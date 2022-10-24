Refers for Oct. 25, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. Patrick Semansky - staff, AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Help wantedFuture hall of famers Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady both need teammates to step up to get back to winning ways. Page A20Home destroyedA dog died in a house fire in the town of Albion on Saturday morning, the Edgerton Fire Protection District chief reported. Page A2School shootingA teacher and a student were shot dead and seven more teens were injured in a school shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Page A6 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form