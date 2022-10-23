Refers for Oct. 24, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Abi Anderson, front, and Kera Riley run in Saturday’s Division 1 cross country sectional meet in Stoughton on Saturday. Kevin Sippy/Special to The Gazette SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Going to stateThe boys and girls cross country teams from Janesville Craig were second in sectional races Saturday, which qualified both for Saturday’s state meet. Page A26Candidate forumRepublican Marisa Voelkel, Democrat Jenna Jacobson participated in a livestreamed discussion in their race in the 43rd Assembly District. Page A3 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form