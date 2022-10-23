JVG_221024_CROSSCC04.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Abi Anderson, front, and Kera Riley run in Saturday’s Division 1 cross country sectional meet in Stoughton on Saturday.

 Kevin Sippy/Special to The Gazette

Going to state

The boys and girls cross country teams from Janesville Craig were second in sectional races Saturday, which qualified both for Saturday’s state meet. Page A26

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you