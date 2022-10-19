Refers for Oct. 20, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks rebound during a preseason NBA basketball against Atlanta Hawks game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Kamran Jebreili - staff, AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Still hungryGiannis Antetokounmpo wants to lead Bucks back to NBA summit in 10th year in league. Page A28Personnel questionsWalworth County sheriff’s candidates address why man now charged with multiple sex assaults was hired by office. Page A2 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form