Refers for Oct. 10, 2022 Oct 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big victoryJanesville Parker dominated Madison East on Friday to move one win away from WIAA playoff qualification. Page A20Capitol goalsState Republicans hope they can expand their legislative majorities enough to be able to override executive vetoes. Page A3 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Entrepreneur to open Lego-centric toy store at Uptown Janesville Sheriff's office: Janesville man killed in crash in town of Lima Janesville Police Department seeking suspect who tried to rob Culver's in drive-thru Janesville parents press for traffic safety fixes after child killed near school zone Public record for Oct. 7 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form