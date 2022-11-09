JVG_221007_BRODVB02.jpg
Brodhead’s Abbie Dix tries to hit the ball past a pair of McFarland blockers in Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference match between the teams. Brodhead beat McFarland in five sets.

 Anthony Wahl

Player of the year

Abbie Dix of Brodhead, which fell one match short of the state volleyball tournament, was named the Rock Valley Conference’s player of the year. Page A28

