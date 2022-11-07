Bucks Hawks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on from courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Atlanta.

 Hakim Wright Sr. - freelancer, FR171311 AP

Stabbing details

A man accused of attempted homicide after a Janesville stabbing told police voices he heard urged him to kill. Page A3

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you