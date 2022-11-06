Refers for Nov. 7, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media after Sunday’s game in Detroit. Associated Press SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Still sputteringAaron Rodgers tossed three interceptions to the Detroit Lions while the Packers were in scoring range to give Green Bay its fifth straight loss. Page A28Clerk expects decent turnoutRock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said she expects turnout of 60% to 70% for Tuesday's midterm election. Page A16Triple fatal crashThree people died and three more were injured in a crash on Highway 11 on Saturday night. Page A3 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 die, 3 injured in Highway 11 crash near Footville Missing Stevens Point woman may be traveling through southern Wisconsin Janesville driver to make initial court appearance in fatal East Memorial Drive crash Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form