Pistons Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Streak intact

The Bucks ended their six-game homestand with another win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, moving their season record to 7-0. Page A24

