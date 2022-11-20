Refers for Nov. 21, 2022 Nov 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Liz Pierson pulls up for a 3-pointer during a home game against Janesville Parker on Saturday. Pierson scored 19 points off the Craig bench, including five 3-point shots. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hot shotsJanesville Craig makes 15 3-point shots in big win over city rival Janesville Parker on Saturday. Page A24Field of dreamsNonprofit exploring idea of building accessible athletics facility in town of Beloit. Page A3 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screeentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form