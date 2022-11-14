Hawks Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer signals a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Home defeat

Milwaukee lost for the first time at Fiserv Forum this season Monday night vs. Atlanta. Page A20

