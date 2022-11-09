Refers for Nov. 10, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Milwaukee Bucks' Jevon Carter, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP Buy Now The cast of Seussical performs a musical number at rehearsal at Beloit Turner High School. Sara Myers SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stepping upWith several preferred starters sitting out Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, Bucks reserve guard Jevon Carter set a career high in scoring in Milwaukee’s win. Page A24‘Seussical’ on tapBeloit Turner teens tee up ‘Seussical’ musical for a slate of weekend shows. kicks, Page A17 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form