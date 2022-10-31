Pistons Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 110-108.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Still unbeaten

Detroit tied the game late, but Jrue Holiday hit a 3 in the final minute Monday to keep the Milwaukee Bucks undefeated. Page A20

