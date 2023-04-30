Refers for May 1, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALU.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces $1 million for Rock County JumpstartPAGE A3STATE Racine teacher sue school district over handling of safety issues PAGE A8 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Rock crash victim identified Janesville man charged with punching, stealing other man's keys The week that was: Healthy smiles for all, downtown cameras, passenger rail and local business expansion Black student athletes share at Beloit Stand Against Racism event Hometown brother: Janesville historian works to keep Brother Joseph Dutton's memory alive Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form