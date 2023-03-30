JVG_230331_SOCCER05.jpg
Janesville Craig’s Brielle Schram, left, advances the ball while defended by Evansville’s Emma Stuart during their game in Janesville on Thursday. Evansville won 4-1.

 Anthony Wahl

SPORTS

Evansville’s LeRoy scores three goals in first eight minutes of a 4-1 girls soccer win over Janesville Craig. Page 28

