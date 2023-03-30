Refers for March 31, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Brielle Schram, left, advances the ball while defended by Evansville’s Emma Stuart during their game in Janesville on Thursday. Evansville won 4-1. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPORTSEvansville’s LeRoy scores three goals in first eight minutes of a 4-1 girls soccer win over Janesville Craig. Page 28LOCALGazette newspaper carrier retiring after patrolling a route since 1978. Page 3 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form