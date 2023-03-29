Bucks Pacers Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

 Michael Conroy - staff, AP

SPORTS

Holiday pours in career-best 51 points to go with Antetokounmpo's triple-double in Bucks win. Page 28

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you