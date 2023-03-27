Bucks Pistons Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Detroit.

 Carlos Osorio - staff, AP

SPORTS

Khris Middleton pours in 34 vs. his former team to spearhead Bucks' win sans Holiday, Antetokounmpo. Page 24

0
0
0
0
0

