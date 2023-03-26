JVG_230325_BRODSB05.jpg
Buy Now

Brodhead’s Jerrica Schwartz bunts the ball during a game against McFarland on Friday. 

 Anthony Wahl

SPORTS

Brodhead off to 2-0 start in Rock Valley softball action after beating McFarland 2-0 on Friday. Page 24

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you