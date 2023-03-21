Refers for March 22, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PROGRESSWhere is Janesville headed in 2023? Get an idea in The Gazette's 'Progress 2023' special section. InsideSTATEProtasiewicz, Kelly meet for their only debate ahead of April 4's state Supreme Court election. Page 4 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form