Refers for March 1, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Milton’s Ayden Goll drives to the hoop during their regional quarterfinal game against Baraboo on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPORTSMatt Kirk scored 21 points to help Milton advance in the WIAA boys basketball playoffs. Page 24LOCALJanesville residents will be able to mingle city manager finalists Thursday at Rotary Botanical Gardens. Page 3STATEThe DNR is preparing to release public comments made in response to the agency's draft wolf management plan. Page 4 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Three arrested for robbing home of person they'd found dead Report: Only one Janesville school building will reach capacity in the coming decade Governor includes $15 million for Woodman's Center in proposed state capital budget Bus driver shortage: Milton schools buy Suburban to transport kids Fun and games (and flannel) Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form