Refers for Jan. 23, 2022 Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPORTSMya Nicholson scored her 1,000th point in Janesville Craig’s win over Beloit Memorial on Saturday.Page 28 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now West-side Janesville church that welcomed differences shutting its doors Dads Doing Hair: Fathers learn to brush, braid, make ponytails Family presses for answers two months after man vanished in Janesville The week that was in Janesville: a church closure, a homicide trial and jail inmate emotions Janesville woman arrested in 2 shots-fired incidents Saturday Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form