Refers for Jan. 10, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A firefighter works at the scene of Sunday night’s fire at John’s Disposal Services, 107 County U, in Whitewater. Nicole Eithun SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALLarge fire breaks out at Whitewater trash disposal company Sunday night. Page 2SPORTSMilwaukee earned its biggest comeback win of the year after beating the Knicks in New York City. Page 20 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form