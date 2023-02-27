Refers for Feb. 28, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALThe Milton School Board on Monday OK'd purchase of an SUV to help transport students. Page 3SPORTSTwenty-five-point nights from Miller, Douglas lift Janesville Parker's boys hoops team past Sun Prairie West. Page 20 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form