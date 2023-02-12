JVG_230213_REG_WREST05.JPG
Buy Now

Milton’s Matt Haldiman goes on to defeat Mukwonago’s Adam Whittier for first place in the 126-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday. 

 Anthony Wahl

SPORTS

Milton qualifies for team sectional competition after hosting wrestling regional Saturday. Page 28

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you