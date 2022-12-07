Kings Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray 13 during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Streak extended

Giannis Antetokounmpo runs his 30-point-game streak to eight Wednesday in 126-113 win over Sacramento. Page A24

